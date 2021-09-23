Advertisement

Soybean disease discovered for first time ever in Kentucky

Red crown rot, a disease that affects the crop, has been discovered for the first time ever in...
Red crown rot, a disease that affects the crop, has been discovered for the first time ever in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky soybean farmers heads up!

Red crown rot, a disease that affects the crop, has been discovered for the first time ever in Kentucky.

This plant illness has caused soybean farmers in the Deep South to lose up to 30% of their yield if untreated.

“Soybeans get sick too, just like people, and, often times, the things that cause diseases of soybeans are Fungi,” said Professor Carl Bradley, extension plant pathologist at the University of Kentucky.

Bradley says that recently in the western part of the state there had been a case of red crown rot, which if undetected can harm soybean plants and infect the soil.

“Veins of the leaves might stay green while the rest of the leaf tissue is gonna turn yellow or die, but, just above the soil line, that appears reddish in color,” Bradley said.

This is the first time ever that the disease has been recorded in Kentucky. The illness has been found in neighboring Illinois for a couple of years. Meaning that it looks like the fungus is learning to adapt in cooler climates.

“If you have it in a field it’s a bit hard to get rid of because it produces these specialized structures that help it survive the winter and live in the soil,” Bradley said. “So, at that point in time these fields that are affected it’s probably going to be more about management.”

A lot is still unknown about the disease in Kentucky.

The good news is that it mainly affects double crop soybeans and hasn’t been shown to affect any other significant Kentucky crops.

“If you see anything suspicious it’s important to contact your local county extension office and they will help you submit a sample to the UK Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab,” Bradley said.

In the meantime, it’s important to check and monitor your soybean crops while they are in their mature stage to make sure they are clear of the red crown rot.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Jenkins Independent Schools)
‘True heart of a teacher.’ School district mourns death of teacher with COVID-19
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
Governor Beshear: National disaster medical team arrives in Hazard
Tammy Beechum (left) was reportedly kidnapped by Thomas Hungerford (right) from a Cadiz, Ky....
KSP: Kidnapping suspect shoots, kills victim before turning gun on himself
KSP identifies body in Pike County death investigation

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff on Friday
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Law enforcement gives update on search
The Walt Disney Company reached a deal with a coalition of unions to require COVID-19...
Kentucky Association of Health Plans giving away trips to Disney World as vaccine incentives
Governor Andy Beshear announces 70% of eligible Kentuckians have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine; Still more than 4,000 new cases
The World Chicken Festival in London will not take place this year due to the ongoing COVID-19...
The World Chicken Festival kicks off