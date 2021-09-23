Advertisement

FOR SALE: ‘The Conjuring’ house is listed at $1.2M

FILE - Cast of 'The Conjuring' seen at New Line Cinema's 'The Conjuring' Premiere, on Monday,...
FILE - Cast of 'The Conjuring' seen at New Line Cinema's 'The Conjuring' Premiere, on Monday, July 15, 2013, in Los Angeles.(Eric Charbonneau | Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (Gray News) – The iconic home used as the setting of “The Conjuring” is up for sale.

The horror film was based on supposed accounts taken from this 14-room, 3,109-square-foot farmhouse in Rhode Island.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home was built in 1836 and is listed for $1.2 million.

The home’s listing says the current caretakers have “reported countless happenings in the house.”

The property has inspired many books and movies but was made most famous by the 2013 horror blockbuster “The Conjuring.”

The film follows Ed and Lorraine Warren, who are said to have investigated paranormal activities at the isolated home during the 1970s.

The movie wasn’t actually filmed at the house, but at a replica built in southeastern North Carolina that ultimately suffered flood damage during Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

The property located in Currie, North Carolina, was only used for exterior shots.

Indoor scenes from the movie were shot on a sound stage at EUE/Screen Gems Studios for the sake of convenience.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Jenkins Independent Schools)
‘True heart of a teacher.’ School district mourns death of teacher with COVID-19
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
Governor Beshear: National disaster medical team arrives in Hazard
KSP identifies body in Pike County death investigation
Tammy Beechum (left) was reportedly kidnapped by Thomas Hungerford (right) from a Cadiz, Ky....
KSP: Kidnapping suspect shoots, kills victim before turning gun on himself

Latest News

In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
Jury urged to make R. Kelly pay for his alleged sex crimes
The Malvern Police Department requested the activation of an Arkansas Amber Alert in Arkansas...
Amber Alert issued for missing brother and sister in Arkansas
Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
New wildfire prompts evacuations in Northern California
A California school was renamed after National Park Ranger Betty Reid Soskin on her 100th...
School named after country’s oldest National Park ranger on her 100th birthday