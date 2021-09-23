Pikeville’s Landon Hammock earns player of the week

Pikeville, Ky. (WYMT) - Lineman Landon Hammock has suited up for the Pikeville Panthers since his sophomore year, and never looked back.

“A lot of young guys it takes them a while to mature, but he matured quickly and just knew what it was going to take to get on the field. He put in the work and he deserves all the credit for these accomplishments he’s getting,” said Pikeville Football Head Coach, Chris McNamee.

Against the Belfry Pirates Hammock had a career game with 18 tackles, six for loss and 12 solo tackles.

“I go into every game thinking I’m going to play the best I can be, better than I did last week. But with Belfry it was definitely a different type of feel, I had that feeling where I wanted it a little bit more than a regular game,” said Senior Center, Landon Hammock.

Hammock helped the Panthers beat Belfry, 29-0 beating county rival for the third straight year.

“It’s been great having Landon all the way through little league. Me and him have been great buddies and coming up with him, watching him develop and him watching me develop. It’s been a journey with him and we’ve been through a lot together. To finally see us doing what we’re doing right here, right now. It’s great,” added Senior Quarterback, Isaac McNamee.

However, Hammock does not plan to stop his success anytime soon.

“Coming off a career game like that, that was probably one of my best career games I’ve ever had, and just to be able to build off of that. I don’t want that to be my last, I want to keep building off of that one, so I hope I can get more tackles this week and add on to those,”said Hammock.

Pikeville makes the trip to play LCA on Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.