Pike County school builds vocational program one tiny house at a time

PHELPS, Ky. (WYMT) - The Phelps High School vocational school, under the umbrella of Belfry ATC, is building a reputation as some of the area’s youngest builders.

Project Tiny House 2022 is well underway as students build the newest in a series of tiny houses, which are then sold.

The Kentucky Valley Education Cooperative gave the program a $15,000 grant five years ago, which fueled the project to keep building as the program continues. Now, as students build the sixth home this year, the project is at its height.

“Each year it’s increased. And, man, I can’t say enough about KVEC for doing this- getting this grant money. Because it makes this program good for these kids,” said CT Instructor Don Page. “They want to come up here and do this. They take a lot of pride in building these houses.”

Students say the hands-on time and the bonding provided during the builds is better than anything they get from a traditional classroom setting.

“It feels good. ‘Cause it helps you learn what to do with wood and make your own stuff if you want to. You could even go into a career after this,” said senior Joseph Hurley.

Students say the real world applications of the project is

“I don’t really look at this as a class in school, really. Because it’s more fun. It teaches you real world stuff. It’s stuff that I could use everyday after I graduate. Could maybe even build my own house with the stuff that I’m learning here,” said senior Landon Dotson.

The last tiny home built by the students sold for $39,500. The initial $15,000 grant investment went back to the program, as did 80% of the profit. According to instructors, the investment is proving to be exactly what students needed to fuel their futures, teaching teamwork and schedule management on top of the labor skills.

“All the trades have to work together,” said Page. “Especially in a small house like this”

The vocational program also has a pre-nursing option that prepares students for nursing assistant certification.

Health Science Instructor Thersa Lee said the class currently has less students than usual, with only six in-person students this semester. But she encourages people to seek information about the program as it is beneficial to students who hope to enter the medical field.

“It’s very important. Especially with our area- as well as every area that we hear of. It’s critical shortage right now. I don’t know of a facility that isn’t hiring,” said Lee. “Actually, you could walk out the door and get a job anywhere once you get that certification.”

