PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson Central running back Mason Lawson announced on Twitter Wednesday night that he has been invited to the West Coast All-American Bowl.

Very honored to receive an invite to play in SoFi stadium! @JCAthletics_ pic.twitter.com/vfNYXefk8h — Mason Lawson (@masonlawson05) September 23, 2021

The event is scheduled for late December 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Lawson currently averages 144 yards per game.

