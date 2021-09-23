Man pleads guilty to shooting at Buchanan County deputy

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Kentucky man has pleaded guilty to shooting at a Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy, according to a release from Buchanan County Commonwealth’s Attorney Gerald Arrington, as reported by CBS affiliate WJHL.

The release states Joseph L. Rayburn, 44 of Burnwell, Kentucky, was sentenced to 75 years in prison with 60 years suspended on the condition that he completes 15 years of incarceration, to be followed by 10 years of supervised probation.

Investigators say Rayburn led deputies in a pursuit in September of 2020, during which Rayburn rammed a sheriff’s office vehicle and fired a pistol at a deputy.

“Deputies eventually wrecked Rayburn’s vehicle causing a short standoff between Rayburn and police when Rayburn created a human shield by pulling his female passenger in front of himself,” the Buchanan County commonwealth’s attorney’s office said in a release. “Eventually, Rayburn threw the firearm out of the window, allowing officers to pull him out through the driver’s side window to forcefullyrestrain him.”

Rayburn pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer, malicious shooting of a firearm at an occupied law enforcement vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance.