Kentucky to collect $300 million in settling gambling suit

Money
Money(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear said an internet gambling site has agreed to pay $300 million to Kentucky to settle a long-running lawsuit filed by the state.

Gov. Beshear said Flutter Entertainment agreed to the settlement. Flutter is the parent company of PokerStars. Proceeds from the settlement will go to the state’s General Fund.

Those with the governor’s office said the state filed legal action in 2008 to stop unregulated and untaxed offshore gambling operations that were operating in Kentucky.

Beshear’s office said from 2007 to 2011, PokerStars collected almost $300 million in cash losses from thousands of Kentuckians who played on PokerStars websites.

