Kentucky Association of Health Plans giving away trips to Disney World as vaccine incentives

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Medicaid members 21 years and older are eligible for the Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP) sweepstakes to Disney World if you receive your first COVID-19 vaccine shot before September 30th.

The giveaway includes a package for four people including airfare, a three-night hotel stay, and a three-day park pass.

“What we’ve seen particularly in our Medicaid membership is there’s a higher degree of vaccine hesitancy, so we’ve been working really hard to find creative ways to get people to want to go out and get the shot,” Thomas Stephens, Executive Director of KAHP said.

KAHP has offered several vaccine incentives in the past and plans to do more in the future, including a grant program to encourage local organizations to get vaccinated.

One Pulaski County family was entered into the contest when Shannon Lipscomb’s husband, Timothy, got his first dose shortly after she did. They received the call saying they won just a day after she entered his name.

“I wouldn’t have been able to afford to take my kids, and now you all have made that possible, said Shannon. “It just touches my heart to be able to do that for my kids.

To sign up you can visit KAHP.org.

