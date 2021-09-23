Advertisement

“I’m as happy as I can be.” First resident moves into Allais area subdivision

By Zak Hawke
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few years ago the Housing Development Alliance, working with the City of Hazard, began work where a strip mall used to be. The neighborhood is called Gurney’s Bend

Officials were determined to turn the neglected land into a low-income housing development for families. On Thursday, that determination paid off when Alfred Fugate became the first resident to move in.

“I’m just glad to get a place, man,” said Fugate. “I’m happy as I can be. They’ve helped me 100 percent, these guys here.”

Mindy Miller, the Director of Development and Communications for the Housing Development Alliance, was there to celebrate.

”For somebody who slept on a couch for ten years who finally gets his own home with his own bedroom, big master bedroom, we’re just thrilled for him,” said Miller. “We’re just so happy that this moment could happen today.”

Fugate said he made those sacrifices for the comfort of his family.

“I gave it for my kids, my grandkids, and I’m doing that for them,” he said. “I’m glad to get this place where I can have my own room and its privacy.”

Now, Fugate is looking forward to some of the simple luxuries of a bigger home.

“I can go in my room and sit or sleep, or sit and watch TV, or whatever I want to do and not have to worry about something coming and pecking on the front door wanting me out,” he said.

Miller said that the HDA is working on similar developments across Eastern Kentucky.

As for the one in Hazard, the homes are nearing completion with people expected to move in over the next few months.

Anyone that wants to support the mission of the HDA can learn more on their website.

