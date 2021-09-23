Governor Andy Beshear announces 70% of eligible Kentuckians have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine; Still more than 4,000 new cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided a COVID-19 update as part of his Team Kentucky briefing Thursday afternoon.

The governor announced 4,099 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, a slight decrease from Wednesday.

1,093 of Thursday’s cases were children under 18. 2,223 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 625 people remain in the ICU, with 424 on a ventilator.

The Governor also announced 44 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 8,466.

As of Thursday, 116 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all counties in the mountains. Magoffin County leads the state with an incidence rate of 183.3 per 100,000 people. Clinton remains the only county in the yellow with an incidence rate of 8.4.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

