Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff on Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered that all state office buildings fly flags at half-staff on Friday.

The Governor said the order was made to honor the Kentuckians lost to COVID-19. This comes on the same day as a funeral and an interment for two educators who died of the virus.

The Governor ordered flags to be flown at half-staff previously when Kentucky hit several COVID-related death milestones.

