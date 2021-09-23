Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff on Friday

(WKYT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered that all state office buildings fly flags at half-staff on Friday.

The Governor said the order was made to honor the Kentuckians lost to COVID-19. This comes on the same day as a funeral and an interment for two educators who died of the virus.

The Governor ordered flags to be flown at half-staff previously when Kentucky hit several COVID-related death milestones.

