Gorgeous weather as we head into fall’s first weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Yesterday’s cold front is long gone, and has left gorgeous fall weather in its wake. Excellent weather looks to continue right on into the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Mostly cloudy skies continue to slowly thin back to partly cloudy skies this afternoon as the last of our front’s moisture works out of the region. We’ll continue to see skies clear tonight as winds calm down. This means we’ll be able to cool off mighty quickly, down into the middle 40s. Likely the coolest morning low we’ve seen since May!

Gorgeous sunny skies continue into the day on Friday. After a cool start in the lower 50s, a perfect fall day looks to be in order as sunshine gets us back into the upper 60s to near 70° for a daytime high. Literally the perfect late September day! You will need a jacket or a blanket for high school football at night because we’ll be falling through the 60s and upper 50s with clear skies in the evening. Lows overnight settle back to right around 50°, with some upper 40s possible in those favored valley locations.

Through the Weekend

We keep the beautiful weather trucking right on into the weekend. One small disturbance tries to move through Saturday afternoon that could throw a few extra clouds our way, but otherwise things remain dry, partly cloudy and in the lower 70s for daytime highs.

A small warmup looks to be on the way for Sunday through the beginning of the week. We’ll keep abundant sunshine around with high temperatures warming back up into the upper 70s and lower 80s, but with low humidity. Lows overnight continue to stay mostly in the 50s, with low 50s this weekend and upper 50s to near 60° for the start of the work week.

