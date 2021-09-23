Advertisement

East Tennesseans share experience with monoclonal antibody treatment

Tennessee Health Department officials said they are prioritizing people who are unvaccinated to receive the treatments.
With the concern about supply of monoclonal antibodies, some may wonder if its time to ramp up development the way we saw with the vaccine.(WBRC)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The monoclonal antibody treatment has been touted by doctors as a lifesaver when it comes to battling COVID-19. The state health department said they are prioritizing people who are unvaccinated to receive the treatments.

Friends Spencer Cornett and Alex Cain tested positive for COVID a week apart.

“I told him immediately go get tested, and so he went got tested, positive. Now, reach out to your doctor, reach out to the local hospital, see if you qualify for the antibody infusion,” said Cornett.

They said they went to Fort Loudon Medical Center with their positive COVID test and their vaccination cards to show they were vaccinated. They said nurses told them that they qualified for treatment.

“Within 24 hours, I had regained my sense of taste. I still can’t smell, but my symptoms were minimal. I did not have a fever. Fortunately, I just had a stuffy nose, a slight cough and some slight nasal congestion,” said Cornett.

Cain said he’s told everyone he knows to get the treatment soon after they test positive.

“My opinion is they shouldn’t limit it to anybody. It shouldn’t be limited to certain people, anybody that, that test positive with COVID with a vaccine or without should have this treatment available to them,” he said.

For a list of monoclonal fusion centers, click here.

