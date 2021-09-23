Cool and dry to end the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - That pesky cold front has pushed to our east leaving us cool and dry for the remainder of the work week.

Today through Friday

We stay mostly dry today under partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or two is possible, but most of us stay dry. High temperatures only make it into the low-and-mid-60s. It will definitely feel like Fall throughout your Thursday.

Clouds begin to fade away tonight, and we stay dry under mostly clear skies. The coolest air since mid-May settles into the mountains, and low temperatures fall into the mid-40s.

A gorgeous day is on tap for Friday. Sunshine is back in full force with cool temperatures and low humidity. Another dry day with high temperatures reaching the upper-60s to lower-70s.

It will be another great Friday night for any high school football games. We stay dry under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures could be on the chilly side as we fall through the 50s during the game.

The Weekend

Clouds stick around into Saturday. A few stray showers are possible, but the better chance for rain should stay to our north and west. High temperatures top out in the lower-70s with lows in the lower-50s.

On Sunday, we stay dry under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be slightly warmer as we top out in the mid-70s. Lows will fall into the mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

We look to stay dry for the majority of next week, but temperatures will begin to warm.

Partly cloudy and dry on Monday with highs reaching the upper-70s and lows in the upper-50s.

Temperatures top out in the lower-80s on Tuesday as we stay dry under partly cloudy skies. Lows fall into the lower-60s.

A stray shower or two is possible on Wednesday. We see a mix of sun and clouds with highs reaching the lower-80s and lows in the lower-60s.

