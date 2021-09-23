‘Community prayer’ held at Middlesboro ARH as COVID-19 continues to spread

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - An event to bring hope to Kentuckians in need is what those in Bell County called Wednesday’s gathering in the employee parking lot of the Middlesboro ARH Hospital.

“I can’t wait, it’s going to be a quick thing,” Family Discount Drugs co-owner Jennifer Marcum said. “Let’s give it back and pray for our community, we need it bad.”

Community members gathered near the hospital’s helipad to join together in solidarity, hoping to give relief to those affected by COVID-19.

“The bible speaks of groups, numbers,” Marcum said. “I know he hears just one prayer, but this would show our community what we can do.”

Patrick Marsee knows 10 people that have contracted the virus, including two that died from resulting complications.

“I want to come here to remember them, to support them and lift up my voice unto the almighty that we may find some relief,” Marsee said.

Marsee also said that each person that he knew had one thing in common.

“Each one of those that I mentioned was unvaccinated,” Marsee said. “So if I could, I would let everyone know please get the vaccine.”

He also encouraged his fellow people to look out for one another as cases continue to increase.

“Be mindful of your fellow man and the impact that you could have on them in the event that you were to contract this disease,” Marsee said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.