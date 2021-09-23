Christian Appalachian Project collects more than 13,000 pounds of food in annual hunger walk

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Christian Appalachian Project’s (CAP) Grateful Food Pantry recently celebrated its tenth year of operation in Eastern Kentucky.

The organization’s annual hunger walk is held every September, which is Hunger Awareness Month.

This year, various partnerships helped CAP collect 13,607 pounds of food that will go towards helping families in the area.

“CAP’s Hunger Walk was started to make the community aware of hunger issues that people face every day. You never know who is battling hunger,” said Sherri Barnett, manager of CAP’s pantry in Rockcastle County. “People are in need of food now more than they were in the beginning of COVID. Lots of people have lost their jobs. Groceries are going up and families are feeling the stress of that more. Food insecurity is in every county.”

