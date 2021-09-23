Advertisement

Brett Hankison: Bond reduced for former LMPD officer involved in Breonna Taylor raid

By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 11 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Exactly one year after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced no criminal charges specifically for the death of Breonna Taylor, a former LMPD officer involved in the raid had his bond lowered.

>> COMPLETE COVERAGE: Breonna Taylor case

Brett Hankison was charged for firing his gun into neighboring apartments during the March 2020 raid that left Taylor dying on the floor of her apartment.

Hankison’s attorney argued on Thursday the bond had caused great financial struggles for his client.

“He’s not currently employed,” attorney Stew Mathews said. ”He’s got a daughter in college that he’s paying for. Finances are becoming extremely difficult.”

A judge on Thursday lowered his bond from $15,000 to $7,500. He had already paid the full $15,000, so he will be refunded $7,500. Hankison will still have a chance to receive a full refund on the entirety of his bond after things are settled, Mathews said.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s Office, the prosecution on the case, did not contest the reduction of bond.

“The bond is to assure his appearance in court,” Mathews said, “and as long as he appears, once the case is over, he gets it back.”

Hankison and former LMPD Det. Myles Cosgrove were fired for their involvement in the raid. Sgt. Jon Mattingly, the third officer who fired his weapon that night, resigned this year.

Hankison was supposed to stand trial in August on a charge of wanton endangerment, but it has been moved to February of next year.

