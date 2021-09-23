Bowling Green family makes tradition out of celebrating sons’ ‘adoption day’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Along with celebrating birthdays, one Bowling Green family makes it a priority to recognize the anniversaries of when they adopted their two sons Logan and Liam.

“They’re a little bit more special than a birthday because we chose them and they chose us,” Deloris Key said. Deloris and her husband have always cared for their biological grandkids Logan and Liam, but over the last couple of years, they officially became parents to the two boys. Liam was adopted on September 22 of last year, and Logan on March 1, 2019.

“I wouldn’t trade them for nothing. They’re just, they’re ours, and you can’t have enough love for a child that you have picked,” Key said. On Wednesday, they picked up a special ‘adoption day’ cake for Liam. They have done the same for their other same Logan on the anniversary of his adoption the last two years.

“They were born to be ours. I didn’t give birth to them, but they God put them here to be our children,” Key said. She encourages anyone who is in the right position to adopt. “Do it, we’ve got three biological children. We love them dearly, they’re adults now, but it’s something special about getting to choose your children.”

The family plans to keep making it a tradition to celebrate the adoption days every year.

