98-year-old plays piano at Misty’s in Havelock weekly

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Misty’s Steakhouse has been a Lincoln staple since the 1960s. On Wednesday nights, Misty’s in the Havelock is known for another tradition.

It has the usual prime rib and steak, but it also has 98-year-old Clifford Bomberger on the keyboard. For the past four years, every Wednesday evening from 5-7 p.m. Bomberger performs for friends, family and strangers.

“Play old time songs for the most part.. 50s and 60s,” said Clifford “Cliff” Bomberger.

“We think it’s a wonderful opportunity to get to know a few more people and to entertain,” said Carol Bomberger, Cliff’s wife.

Cliff grew up in Broken Bow. He played the violin and trombone at Kearney State College.

Now, he plays the piano. He’s never had a lesson and he doesn’t even need sheet music.

“All of the songs I play I have to play by ear,” said Bomberger. “That’s been a wonderful gift for me.”

Cliff has a little book handwritten by his wife. It lists hundreds of songs he can play and he’s not planning to close that book anytime soon.

“Until he chooses not too, but I don’t see that happening in the near future,” said Denise McMeen, manager of Misty’s.

“It keeps me off the streets and out of the pool halls,” laughs Bomberger.

Cliff is a World War II veteran.

Also, a fun fact, he sold Bob Devaney his first and only house in Lincoln.

