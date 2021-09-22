Advertisement

WYMT weather team recognized by the National Weather Service

Meteorologist Shane Smith's 6:00 p.m. Forecast- September 5, 2021- WYMT Weather
Meteorologist Shane Smith's 6:00 p.m. Forecast- September 5, 2021- WYMT Weather
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson Kentucky congratulated the WYMT weather team for their exemplary work during the pandemic.

NWS officials said the weather safety and trainings are a critical part of keeping the people of Eastern Kentucky safe from the elements.

“They kind of go above and beyond because they’re not just getting the forecast out, they’re talking about weather safety and how to be resilient, which is really what being a weather ready nation is all about,” said Jane Marie, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at NWS Jackson.

Any business or organization can be part of a weather ready nation by getting in contact with your local national weather service station.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Jenkins Independent Schools)
‘True heart of a teacher.’ School district mourns death of teacher with COVID-19
KSP identifies body in Pike County death investigation
WYMT morning forecaster Brandon Robinson remains in stable condition at Whitesburg ARH.
A health update on WYMT’s Brandon Robinson
Governor Andy Beshear spoke Friday afternoon about the results of the special session of...
Governor Andy Beshear announces Kentucky’s positivity rate dips below 12%; deaths remain high
Darrick Young and Arnold Young were found safe on Tuesday.
Police: Two men reported missing found safe

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear announces 52 deaths, more than 4,000 cases on Wednesday
see you at the pole
Students and staff gather for See You at the Pole prayer event
Governor Beshear: National disaster medical team arrives in Hazard
Fall officially began on Wednesday, and while several pumpkin patches have already been selling...
Looking ahead to central Kentucky’s pumpkin crop as fall officially begins