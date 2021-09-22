WYMT weather team recognized by the National Weather Service

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson Kentucky congratulated the WYMT weather team for their exemplary work during the pandemic.

NWS officials said the weather safety and trainings are a critical part of keeping the people of Eastern Kentucky safe from the elements.

“They kind of go above and beyond because they’re not just getting the forecast out, they’re talking about weather safety and how to be resilient, which is really what being a weather ready nation is all about,” said Jane Marie, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at NWS Jackson.

Any business or organization can be part of a weather ready nation by getting in contact with your local national weather service station.

