Walters’ winning walk: Second grade student walks New York Fashion Week

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Matalyn Walters usually spends her days walking around her Pikeville school, but she recently traded the hallway for a runway, modeling for two designers during New York Fashion Week.

The 7-year-old daughter of Jack and Jessica Walters was not completely out of her element, having been in the pageant circuit for quite some time. But, she said the lights of a fashion show were certainly an appealing change from the usual stages she spends time on.

“I like how I can walk down the stage, but don’t have to keep a smile too much,” Matalyn laughed.

Those steps in designer dresses also came with some recognition, scoring Matalyn a modeling deal with a designer shoe named after the second-grader.

““It was a lot of work, actually. She has better work ethic than most adults I know,” said Jessica. “Afterwards, one of the designers that she walked for actually made her a spokes model. So, she has shoes named after her. It’s The Matalyn from Marc Defang.”

Jessica said it is unreal to see the desire and dedication Matalyn shows.

“It’s pretty awesome. And this is not something that we push her into. She asks to do these things,” said Jessica.

Matalyn feels even closer to her dreams of being on Broadway, having undergone the hair, make-up, fittings, and more, while making new friends along the way.

“She says, ‘When can I go back?’ And, you know, ‘When are we going to move?’” laughed Jessica. “We’re like, ‘You’ve gotta hold on and do second grade here.’”

In the meantime, Matalyn says she will keep reading and learning and maybe sleeping in a little.

“I wasn’t used to waking up that early,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.