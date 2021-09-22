Advertisement

‘True heart of a teacher.’ School district mourns death of teacher with COVID-19

(Jenkins Independent Schools)
By Herald-Leader News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JENKINS, Ky. (Lexington Herald-Leader/WYMT) - A 29-year-old Jenkins Independent Schools teacher has died after battling coronavirus according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader.

In a Facebook post officials offered condolences on the death of Jenkins Middle High School teacher Joannie Bartley, saying she “was a special person with a true heart of a teacher..”

Bartley died Monday at Pikeville Medical Center, an obituary at Lucas & Son Funeral Home stated.

“Joannie Bartley was a wonderful person and a tremendous teacher,” Superintendent Damian Johnson said in a statement. “Our Cavalier family is greater for having had her as a part of it. She was a role model and positive influence for her students and she will be missed by all who knew her.”

Johnson confirmed Tuesday night that Bartley died while being treated for COVID-19.

Bartley said in a September 6th Facebook post she had tested positive despite being fully vaccinated and always wearing a mask.

The school district said counseling and bereavement support services would be available for students and staff members.

