‘True heart of a teacher.’ School district mourns death of teacher with COVID-19

JENKINS, Ky. (Lexington Herald-Leader/WYMT) - A 29-year-old Jenkins Independent Schools teacher has died after battling coronavirus according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader.

In a Facebook post officials offered condolences on the death of Jenkins Middle High School teacher Joannie Bartley, saying she “was a special person with a true heart of a teacher..”

Bartley died Monday at Pikeville Medical Center, an obituary at Lucas & Son Funeral Home stated.

“Joannie Bartley was a wonderful person and a tremendous teacher,” Superintendent Damian Johnson said in a statement. “Our Cavalier family is greater for having had her as a part of it. She was a role model and positive influence for her students and she will be missed by all who knew her.”

Johnson confirmed Tuesday night that Bartley died while being treated for COVID-19.

Bartley said in a September 6th Facebook post she had tested positive despite being fully vaccinated and always wearing a mask.

The school district said counseling and bereavement support services would be available for students and staff members.

