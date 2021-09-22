Advertisement

Students and staff gather for See You at the Pole prayer event

see you at the pole
see you at the pole(Jayde Saylor)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff gathered Wednesday morning for the annual see you at the pole prayer event.

See You at the Pole is an event where students and staff from schools nationwide gather to pray for each other and the upcoming school year. The event was created in Texas in 1990 and has spread to our region where schools have been participating for years.

This year, Shelby Valley High School had a big turn out, seeing about double the amount of people that attended last year.

“It makes me feel like I have a connection to everybody in this room, or everybody in the circle while I’m praying,” Collier Fuller, a sophomore at Shelby Valley High School said.

Some schools in the region were able to participate in the event last year amidst the pandemic, but it wasn’t the same.

“This is just like a re starting year,” Meghan Steely said. “We didn’t have much First Priority last year, so we are kind of just rebuilding but I think it’s really great because kids are just like eager to get back out there and get the word out there to people and the gospel and it’s just very exciting to be able to start the group back up.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Jenkins Independent Schools)
‘True heart of a teacher.’ School district mourns death of teacher with COVID-19
KSP identifies body in Pike County death investigation
WYMT morning forecaster Brandon Robinson remains in stable condition at Whitesburg ARH.
A health update on WYMT’s Brandon Robinson
Governor Andy Beshear spoke Friday afternoon about the results of the special session of...
Governor Andy Beshear announces Kentucky’s positivity rate dips below 12%; deaths remain high
Darrick Young and Arnold Young were found safe on Tuesday.
Police: Two men reported missing found safe

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear announces 52 deaths, more than 4,000 cases on Wednesday
Meteorologist Shane Smith's 6:00 p.m. Forecast- September 5, 2021- WYMT Weather
WYMT weather team recognized by the National Weather Service
Governor Beshear: National disaster medical team arrives in Hazard
Fall officially began on Wednesday, and while several pumpkin patches have already been selling...
Looking ahead to central Kentucky’s pumpkin crop as fall officially begins