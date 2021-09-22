Students and staff gather for See You at the Pole prayer event

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff gathered Wednesday morning for the annual see you at the pole prayer event.

See You at the Pole is an event where students and staff from schools nationwide gather to pray for each other and the upcoming school year. The event was created in Texas in 1990 and has spread to our region where schools have been participating for years.

This year, Shelby Valley High School had a big turn out, seeing about double the amount of people that attended last year.

“It makes me feel like I have a connection to everybody in this room, or everybody in the circle while I’m praying,” Collier Fuller, a sophomore at Shelby Valley High School said.

Some schools in the region were able to participate in the event last year amidst the pandemic, but it wasn’t the same.

“This is just like a re starting year,” Meghan Steely said. “We didn’t have much First Priority last year, so we are kind of just rebuilding but I think it’s really great because kids are just like eager to get back out there and get the word out there to people and the gospel and it’s just very exciting to be able to start the group back up.”

