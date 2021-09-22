Advertisement

Sheriff: Two Wayne County men arrested on drug charges

Wayne county men arrested on drug charges
Wayne county men arrested on drug charges(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reported the arrest of two men Wednesday morning.

The arrests came as a result of separate traffic stops Monday.

On Monday afternoon, a deputy stopped a motorcycle being operated by a man with a suspended driver’s license. During a search of the driver, the officer found a small bag containing what was suspected to be meth.

Billy Burke was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1st degree and driving on a driving under the influence suspended license.

Another deputy made a stop suspecting a driver operating a passenger car with a suspended license. When the officer approached the vehicle, he reported seeing the driver put a small bag in his mouth containing suspected meth. Police say the driver refused to cooperate and had to be physically removed from the car. After a further search of the car, the deputy found 2 unused baggies and digital scales.

Matthew Brown was arrested and charged with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct in the 2nd degree, menacing, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brown was taken to the Wayne County Hospital but police say he refused treatment.

Burke and Brown were taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT morning forecaster Brandon Robinson remains in stable condition at Whitesburg ARH.
A health update on WYMT’s Brandon Robinson
(Jenkins Independent Schools)
‘True heart of a teacher.’ School district mourns death of teacher with COVID-19
KSP identifies body in Pike County death investigation
Governor Andy Beshear spoke Friday afternoon about the results of the special session of...
Governor Andy Beshear announces Kentucky’s positivity rate dips below 12%; deaths remain high
Darrick Young and Arnold Young were found safe on Tuesday.
Police: Two men reported missing found safe

Latest News

Three juveniles were shot at the corner of Dr. W.J Hodge and Chestnut Streets on the morning of...
Child killed, 2 other students wounded in drive-by shooting at bus stop
Sevier County will soon become home to the first Buc-ee’s “Big Store” in the country.
Sevierville Buc-ee’s ‘Big Store’ groundbreaking set for Friday
Parents in Jackson Co. gathering to protest mask mandates - 11 p.m.
Parents in Jackson Co. gathering to protest mask mandates - 11 p.m.
Walters' winning walk: Second grade student walks New York Fashion Week - 11:00 p.m.
Walters' winning walk: Second grade student walks New York Fashion Week - 11:00 p.m.