Sheriff: Two Wayne County men arrested on drug charges

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reported the arrest of two men Wednesday morning.

The arrests came as a result of separate traffic stops Monday.

On Monday afternoon, a deputy stopped a motorcycle being operated by a man with a suspended driver’s license. During a search of the driver, the officer found a small bag containing what was suspected to be meth.

Billy Burke was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1st degree and driving on a driving under the influence suspended license.

Another deputy made a stop suspecting a driver operating a passenger car with a suspended license. When the officer approached the vehicle, he reported seeing the driver put a small bag in his mouth containing suspected meth. Police say the driver refused to cooperate and had to be physically removed from the car. After a further search of the car, the deputy found 2 unused baggies and digital scales.

Matthew Brown was arrested and charged with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct in the 2nd degree, menacing, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brown was taken to the Wayne County Hospital but police say he refused treatment.

Burke and Brown were taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

