Parents in Jackson County voicing frustrations about mask mandate

MCKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - Parents came together in Jackson County on Tuesday to voice their concerns about the county’s newly enforced mask mandate.

“We are here because we feel like this is obviously the best place to voice our concerns, they don’t seem too receptive of our concerns,” Danny Potter said. “I feel personally that when we come to these meetings and their agenda is posted on the wall here that they’ve already made up their minds.”

As the Jackson County Board of Education held its monthly meeting, community members in the area took to the podium to express disappointment in the county’s decision to require wearing masks in school settings.

“They just look at you, they lecture you but they don’t listen to the people and we have a representative form of government in this country,” Bill Moss said. “This board is not representing the people.”

School officials are keeping the mandate in place as long as Jackson County remains in the red or orange zone in incidence rates, leaving some parents frustrated for their kids.

“My hope was that the board would choose that parents would have the option especially with smaller children,” Lori Tincher said.

Tincher and other parents said that they will continue to press the board about the issue.

“Give us a yes, give us a no. I’m not here to hurt nobody but I’m not going to let nobody hurt my kids,” Ronda Grimes said. “You mess with my kids, you’re going to get the bad end.”

WYMT reached out to school officials for an interview following the meeting. They declined the request for comment.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.