Lexington Humane Society closes due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases among staff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you were hoping to go to the Lexington Humane Society on Wednesday, the doors were closed due to a staffing shortage.

On a normal day, the Lexington Humane Society sees hundreds of happy people come through the door interested in adopting a furry friend. Unfortunately, Wednesday, due to staffing shortages, the only sounds in the building are of cleaning supplies and empty hallways.

The Lexington Humane Society has a 90% employee vaccination rate, but they have been plagued with some breakthrough cases on certain departments making it difficult.

Susan Malcolmb, president of the Lexington Humane Society, says that she’s been lucky that, in the meantime, their volunteers have gone above and beyond to help out.

“We have had to move our staff around and prioritize care of the animals over taking care of our customers,” Malcomb said. “So, we currently have 300 plus animals in our care and 14 of them are intensive care animals, like OKRA here, and, so, it takes a lot of time and effort to take care of those babies.”

The Humane Society will be open again with normal hours at both locations Thursday, but are continuing to go on a day-to-day basis to make sure everyone including the staff and animals are safe.

