Advertisement

Letcher County school members mourn loss of teacher to COVID-19

(Jenkins Independent Schools)
(Jenkins Independent Schools)(Jenkins Independent Schools)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Letcher County teacher died on Monday from COVID-19. Her fellow teachers say her absence will be felt immensely.

Joannie Bartley was well-loved in her community. She was said to be the textbook definition of an educator.

“When I first met her, I knew right away that she was going to be a good teacher,” said Brian Bentley. “She was meant for teaching.”

Teachers and students alike knew Bartley as a hard worker, loving friend and a joy in the classroom.

“Our students are sad,” said Wendy Rutherford. “They really feel like they’ve lost a friend as well as a teacher.”

Officials say Bartley was fully vaccinated and careful about the virus, but she had other medical conditions that put her at further risk.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Jenkins Independent Schools)
‘True heart of a teacher.’ School district mourns death of teacher with COVID-19
KSP identifies body in Pike County death investigation
WYMT morning forecaster Brandon Robinson remains in stable condition at Whitesburg ARH.
A health update on WYMT’s Brandon Robinson
Governor Andy Beshear spoke Friday afternoon about the results of the special session of...
Governor Andy Beshear announces Kentucky’s positivity rate dips below 12%; deaths remain high
Darrick Young and Arnold Young were found safe on Tuesday.
Police: Two men reported missing found safe

Latest News

HCTC welcomes nursing program back to Lees College campus.
HCTC welcomes Nursing program back to Lees Campus
Estill County Schools closed for the rest of the week due to COVID-19
Pulaski County community says goodbye to The Market on Main - 5:30 p.m.
Pulaski County community says goodbye to The Market on Main - 5:30 p.m.
Kentucky lawmakers given a picture of state hospitals in the pandemic