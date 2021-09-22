Letcher County school members mourn loss of teacher to COVID-19

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Letcher County teacher died on Monday from COVID-19. Her fellow teachers say her absence will be felt immensely.

Joannie Bartley was well-loved in her community. She was said to be the textbook definition of an educator.

“When I first met her, I knew right away that she was going to be a good teacher,” said Brian Bentley. “She was meant for teaching.”

Teachers and students alike knew Bartley as a hard worker, loving friend and a joy in the classroom.

“Our students are sad,” said Wendy Rutherford. “They really feel like they’ve lost a friend as well as a teacher.”

Officials say Bartley was fully vaccinated and careful about the virus, but she had other medical conditions that put her at further risk.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.