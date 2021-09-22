Kentucky lawmakers given a picture of state hospitals in the pandemic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hospitals are overwhelmed across the state with COVID-19 patients. Many are also dealing with nurse shortages at the same time.

Kentucky lawmakers were given a grim picture by medical professionals of how COVID-19 is impacting Kentucky hospitals and the health care industry.

A Kentucky doctor shared the story of a 38 year old man who did not get the vaccine then required a specialized blood treatment that was difficult to get. Dr. Irfan Budhani, a critical care medicine specialist, told lawmakers more than 90 percent of the patients he’s seeing did not get vaccinated.

“That’s the degree of desperation we face with critically ill young patients trying to save,” said Dr. Budhani. “Your resources are getting stretched thin.”

Officials say there are not enough beds or staff to treat the people coming into hospitals. But some lawmakers say help could come Kentucky’s way if they could approve rescue plan money for hospitals.

“So I would ask you Governor, please call us in, allow us as the General Assembly to use ARPA funds to fix this problem,” said Senator Ralph Alvarado, (R-Winchester).

“And for people to run loose in this state, and not do what they are supposed to be doing to protect the public and protect ourselves…they run loose not wearing their masks and not getting inoculated,” said Representative Tom Burch (D-Louisville).

Kentucky was already dealing with a medical staff shortage before the pandemic hit. A medical association official says COVID-19 has only pushed them off the cliff. He says one of the big problems is Kentucky’s lack of a good residency programs for graduates in medical education.

Hospital association officials say there have been staff members fired for not taking the vaccine but the overwhelming majority of staff chose to get the vaccine on their own.

