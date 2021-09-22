“It’s a huge loss” : Pulaski County community says goodbye to The Market on Main

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County community is saying goodbye to a staple in the community, which has been there more than five years.

It originally started as a farmer’s market but soon turned into what is known as The Market on Main.

“As time went on, we really wanted to do something more,” said the market’s owner, Jamie Fitzwater. “So my husband and I started the retail location and kind of transitioned to that and we started selling products from. We didn’t start with this many but now we represent about 100 different Kentucky vendors.”

Community members know the store as a unique space, but Fitzwater said the business was greatly impacted.

“I would say our revenue is probably down about half from 2019,” she said. “We can’t just sustain it. I mean there’s a lot of other pressures. Hiring, supply chain stuff. The reality is people are staying home and saw some light in like June and the beginning of July. People are feeling safe so they’re going out again.”

As a result, the business’ last day of operation is Saturday, September 25th.

“We didn’t feel safe having events anymore,” she said. “We didn’t want to put people at risk. So to not have those for this whole time has been really hard on our business.”

A knitting club gathers in the back of the store each Wednesday. Club members now have to find somewhere else to go.

“Knitting is any anxiety and stress reliever for me but it has also become a place of great friendship,” said Knitter Angela Traver.

While hearing about the closing was heartbreaking, Traver said knowing the impact the store had not only on her but the community makes her heart happy.

“This store has just a good vibe,” she said. “I mean it’s just the perfect place. It really is so it’s a huge loss. It’s a huge loss.”

Fitzwater said she wants to thank the community for their support since the beginning.

“Hearing people’s responses in the last few weeks of just this is a place that was different than everything else in Somerset,” she said. “We could get things here that we couldn’t get anywhere else. Your family always made us feel so welcome and warm. I think we really meant a lot to people.”

She said the farmer’s market was around for two years and the past seven years of the business was in the current retail location.

