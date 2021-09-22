Advertisement

IRS: Some child tax credit payments delayed

Some parents didn't receive their September child tax credit payment last week.
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) – Some families are still waiting for their September child tax credit payment from the Internal Revenue Service.

The monthly installments were expected by Sept. 15.

The IRS says it distributed $15 billion in credits to about 35 million families last week.

According to the agency, it’s aware some families have not yet received their payments and is looking into it.

Eligible families can get up to $300 for each child up to age 6 and $250 for each one between the ages of 6 and 17.

