HCTC welcomes Nursing program back to Lees Campus

HCTC welcomes nursing program back to Lees College campus.(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College welcomed back the Nursing Program to the Lees College campus in Jackson.

After a few years out of the classroom and a longer time away from Jackson, the two year RN program is now housed in a state-of-the-art facility.

Faculty said there is a high demand for nurses in the area right now, and students there are offered experiences that prepare them for the healthcare workforce.

”A brand new lab here at Lees and a brand new building and able to give those students those simulation experiences before they get to the bedside to make them readily available to dive in to take care of those patients,” said Assistant Professor of Nursing, Becky Fields.

Students receive simulation training in the classroom, but the program also offers them real-world experience helping the overwhelmed healthcare industry in Eastern Kentucky.

