Governor Beshear: National disaster medical team arrives in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced the arrival of a National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) team in Hazard on Wednesday.

The Governor also requested an extension of the five FEMA strike teams that are assisting with transporting COVID-19 patients.

“These NDMS and FEMA teams have played a crucial role assisting our health care heroes as they fight the worst COVID-19 surge we have ever faced,” said Gov. Beshear. “We need continued federal assistance to save Kentucky lives, both from COVID and from other serious illnesses and injuries that require emergency medical treatment.”

The team will be able to open beds that have been unavailable due to a lack of staff. They will also be able to help with emergency department operations.

The team plans to stay for two weeks.

