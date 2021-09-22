Governor Andy Beshear announces 52 deaths, more than 4,000 cases on Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 4,418 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on c.

1,273 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,257 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 651 people remain in the ICU, with 453 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate is now 11.66%, trending downward once again on Wednesday.

The Governor also announced 52 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 8,422.

As of Wednesday, 117 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all counties in the mountains. Rockcastle County leads the state with an incidence rate of 190.8 per 100,000 people. Clinton remains the only county in the yellow with an incidence rate of 7.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

