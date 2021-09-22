God’s Pantry Food Bank partners with Anthem and UK Cooperative Extension Service to battle hunger

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - September is Hunger Action Month and while normal operations don’t change for a charitable organization like God’s Pantry Food Bank, the work takes on an added importance.

In Breathitt County nearly one in four people are food insecure and people in the healthcare business, like Jess Hall of Anthem, are trying to help lessen that number in eastern Kentucky.

“These events are very critical,” Hall said. “We look at the whole person health of our members, and addressing food insecurity is one of the many levers that we can use to really impact our members health.”

Food banks do help but God’s Pantry CEO, Michael Halligan, said it takes more than just brick and mortar locations.

”You can’t end hunger in a food bank,” he said. “You have to end hunger working in the community with folks in hometowns, neighborhoods, across counties.”

To accomplish that mission, God’s Pantry Food Bank serves 50 counties in Kentucky and works with locals who understand the area’s needs.

In Breathitt, that is the UK Cooperative Extension Service.

“What better way to partner and to give back than to help people that are struggling through the pandemic and the current time right now and help get food on their plate,” said Daniel Wilson, the East Regional Extension Director at UK.

The approximate value of each package delivered is between $50 and $75 per person, which officials said will go a long way to helping improve general health.

“A member can’t really be healthy unless they’re secure with their food supply and they have a health array of foods that they’re taking,” said Hall.

This partnership delivered 144 meal kits on Wednesday that should last families about one month.

Anthem will remain a sponsor of the mobile food pantry for the next three years. Officials at God’s Pantry say that financial help makes their service to the community possible.

If you are in need of food assistance or want to contribute to the fight against hunger, God’s Pantry has a tool online to help you find a close place to get help.

