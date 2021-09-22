Advertisement

Field to be announced for 35th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Classic

(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Updated: 19 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The teams participating in the 35th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH will be announced Wednesday during the WYMT Mountain News at 6.

The tournament will feature eight boys teams and six girls teams. The 34th annual tournament will be held from Monday, December 6th through Saturday, December 11th at Knott County Central High School.

