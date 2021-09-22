Fall weather arrives as calendar turns to autumn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is officially the first day of fall, arriving at 3:21 p.m. this afternoon and it’s perfect timing too, because we are in the middle of ushering fall weather back into the mountains.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Showers continue through this evening as our cold front continues to work off to the east. Temperatures have fallen from a daytime high near 70° down into the 60s. Showers continue but slowly diminish as we head through the evening hours. They’ll slowly move out overnight as west winds take over, helping drop temperatures into the 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Some patchy dense fog will also be possible overnight.

A mix of sun and clouds greets us for Thursday morning, quickly clearing to a crisp and sunny fall morning. Our new airmass is in place, only allowing highs to peak into the middle 60s for the afternoon. That’s nearly 10° below average, even for late September! Temperatures remain appropriately chilly overnight as mostly clear skies allow a little bit of patchy fog but also lows in the middle 40s!

Into the Weekend And Beyond

Thankfully, not a ton to talk about in our weekend forecast as high pressure remains in control, keeping skies on the sunny side for the most part. Friday afternoon looks to be absolutely perfect, with highs in the low 70s and plenty of sunshine. You may need a jacket for the local festivals or high school football games because we’ll be falling through the 60s and 50s through game time. We’ll settle in the upper 40s to around 50° under mostly clear skies.

A weak system may throw a couple of extra clouds our way for Saturday, but we should stay on the dry side, with highs in the low to middle 70s. We stay clear overnight with lows back in the low 50s.

The general trend continues into the beginning of the work week with sunshine and temperatures slowly warming to near 80° by Tuesday afternoon. By and large, a very nice fall forecast!

