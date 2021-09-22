Estill County Schools closed for the rest of the week due to COVID-19

IRVINE, Ky. (WYMT) - One school district in our area is closing for the remainder of the week due to COVID-19 issues.

Officials with the Estill County Board of Education posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that the district has seen “an increased number of students and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine.” Therefore, the decision has been made to pause in-person learning for Thursday, September 23, or Friday, September 24.

Staff will report for a staff workday on Thursday, but it will not have to be made up. School will be closed for both students and staff on Friday, except for those staff members on 261-day contracts. That day will have to be made up.

Part of the reason, district officials say, is a lack of staff to cover bus routes for the next two days. Officials say they will use this opportunity to deep clean buildings and buses.

District officials are also discouraging children from participating in activities with other children, saying “we will not get the results we need.”

