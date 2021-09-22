A cold front brings showers, storms, and cooler air to the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another soggy day is on tap across the area, but big changes are right around the corner.

Today through Thursday

A cold front is moving into the mountains this morning and bringing more showers and storms. Behind the front, temperatures will fall quickly. We are starting out the day in the upper-60s to lower-70s, but temperatures will fall into the upper-50s by this afternoon. It will also be a breezy day with wind gusts as high as 15 mph possible.

We are not expecting widespread severe weather or flooding issues from this cold front. However, there could be isolated flooding in spots or a few stronger storms. Rainfall totals look to stay between half an inch and one inch.

A Marginal Risk of severe weather (Level 1/5) is in place for the eastern half of our area. Again, widespread severe weather problems are not expected, but a strong gust of wind or two is possible.

Into tonight, we remain under mostly cloudy skies. A few leftover showers are possible, but most of us begin to dry out. Low temperatures dip down into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

On Thursday, mostly cloudy skies continue. A stray shower or two is possible, but most of us stay dry. We begin to dry out and clear out by the afternoon with high temperatures topping out in the mid-60s.

The Weekend

Sunshine is back in full force by Friday. We stay mostly sunny and dry with highs reaching the lower-70s. It looks to be a gorgeous evening across the mountains for our local high school football games. However, it may be on the chilly side with temperatures falling into the 50s.

On Saturday, clouds return to the area. A few showers will be possible, but the better chance for rain should stay to our north and west. Highs top out in the lower-70s with lows in the lower-50s.

We stay mostly sunny and dry on Sunday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer as we top out in the mid-70s. Lows will fall into the mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

We stay sunny and dry on Monday. High temperatures reach the upper-70s to lower-80s.

On Tuesday, clouds begin to move back into the area. A few showers will be possible as highs reach the upper-70s and lower-80s.

