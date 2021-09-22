Boy donates supplies to Pulaski County Animal Shelter for 8th birthday

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Turning another year older always calls for celebration, but one Pulaski County boy decided for his birthday he would celebrate it by giving back.

Originally from California, now 8-year-old Jacob Maggard decided he wanted to donate items to the Pulaski County Animal Shelter for his birthday on August 5th.

His inspiration behind doing this was his neighbor Cheryl Sears who died on May 22nd.

Sears’ family asked for shelter donations instead of flowers.

For Cheryl’s daughter, Kim Sears, who is the Assistant Director at the shelter, Maggard donating the items for not only her mother but the shelter warms her heart.

“It was sweet that he wanted to get the gifts for the animals because not a lot of people think that,” said Kim. “It was sweet because he thought of that...with my mother and he calls it Miss Sheryl’s Shelter.”

For more information on the shelter, you can call 606-679-6432 or email paws@pcanimalshelter.com

