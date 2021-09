HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hannah Lea Barnhill is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Hannah is a senior at Knox County Central High School and holds a 3.8 GPA.

Hannah was awarded first place at the regional DECA competition, is a Roger Explorer, and was once nominated for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence.

