Advertisement

Williamsburg’s River Fog Festival canceled

The River Fog Festival, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 2, 2021, has been canceled...
The River Fog Festival, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 2, 2021, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.(River Fog Festival on Facebook)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A Whitley County festival set for next month has been canceled.

Last week, organizers of the River Fog Festival in Williamsburg announced on Facebook that due to concerns from organizers and community members about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that the festival set for October 2 has been canceled.

Organizers said they were excited about their music lineup and vendors and hope they will join again in 2022 when it is safer to gather.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrick Young and Arnold Young reported missing in Whitley County
Police: Two men reported missing in Whitley County
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 briefing: some signs improve, others remain worrying
WYMT morning forecaster Brandon Robinson remains in stable condition at Whitesburg ARH.
A health update on WYMT’s Brandon Robinson
Kentucky State Police investigating death of Harlan County woman
Third employee from Lee County, Ky. elementary school dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Supplies are running low for monoclonal antibodies in Eastern Kentucky.
Supply running low, monoclonal antibodies in high demand
A portion of Capitol Avenue in Frankfort, between the state Capitol and Annex buildings, is set...
Portion of Capitol Avenue in Frankfort set to be closed to enhance security
Governor Andy Beshear spoke Friday afternoon about the results of the special session of...
Governor Andy Beshear announces Kentucky’s positivity rate dips below 12%; deaths remain high
An attorney weighs in on landlords’ authority to require tenants be vaccinated for COVID-19