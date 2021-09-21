Williamsburg’s River Fog Festival canceled

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A Whitley County festival set for next month has been canceled.

Last week, organizers of the River Fog Festival in Williamsburg announced on Facebook that due to concerns from organizers and community members about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that the festival set for October 2 has been canceled.

Organizers said they were excited about their music lineup and vendors and hope they will join again in 2022 when it is safer to gather.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.