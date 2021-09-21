Advertisement

‘We need to get out there and share our stories’ : Daughter opens up about losing dad to COVID

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 8,300 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19. Each one is a family member that can never be replaced.

Sara Lemp has found herself facing this tragedy after losing her dad, Vaughn Miller, to COVID.

“He thought he could just stay at home and rest, and get over it,” Lemp said. “Until his oxygen started dropping and he was admitted to the hospital, and he was put on a BiPAP machine.”

Sara says the toughest part was not being able to be by her father’s side while he fought to live. Her stepmother was also hospitalized with the virus at the same time.

“The worst part of this disease that I think that people are not talking about, is the fear and anxiety of waiting by the phone every day to get updates.”

Just days later, Sara got the heartbreaking update that her dad had passed away. He was 64.

“I promised to myself in that moment, that I would share his story with anybody that would listen.”

Sara says she’s opening up about her family’s loss hoping it will encourage others to just be more careful with the virus, so they, or someone they care about, doesn’t lose their life.

“To all the families that lost somebody recently to COVID, nobody knows the grief our families are experiencing,” Lemp said. “We really need to get out there and share our stories. We need to show this real, this is devastating, and this is effecting a ton of people in our community.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash was reported.
KSP: Two killed in crash in Bell County
Family and friends of Kristen Smith, who died earlier this year, gathered at the Floyd County...
‘I want answers’: Family and friends of Floyd County woman looking for answers following death
Darrick Young and Arnold Young reported missing in Whitley County
Police: Two men reported missing in Whitley County
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 briefing: some signs improve, others remain worrying
The 2021 Black Gold Festival in Hazard comes to a close

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 briefing: some signs improve, others remain worrying -...
Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 briefing: some signs improve, others remain worrying - 11:00 p.m.
Third employee from Lee County, Ky. elementary school dies of COVID-19 - 11:00 p.m.
Third employee from Lee County, Ky. elementary school dies of COVID-19 - 11:00 p.m.
A health update on WYMT's Brandon Robinson - 6:00 p.m.
A health update on WYMT's Brandon Robinson - 6:00 p.m.
Dozens join in prayer for frontline workers and patients at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Somerset community prays for frontline workers; praise heard throughout the hospital