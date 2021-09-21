Top 5 Plays - High School Football Week 5
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the Top 5 Plays from the fifth week of mountain football, sponsored by Appalachian Hospice & Home Care Health Services.
No. 5 - Belfry’s Zayne Hatfield hurdles Pikeville defender for first down.
No. 4 - Hazard’s Max Johnson punt return.
No. 3 - Pikeville’s Isaac McNamee to Zac Lockhart for the touchdown.
No. 2 - Middlesboro’s Caden Grisby touchdown.
No. 1 - Corbin’s Seth Huff touchdown.
