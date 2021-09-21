Advertisement

Top 5 Plays - High School Football Week 5

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the Top 5 Plays from the fifth week of mountain football, sponsored by Appalachian Hospice & Home Care Health Services.

No. 5 - Belfry’s Zayne Hatfield hurdles Pikeville defender for first down.

No. 4 - Hazard’s Max Johnson punt return.

No. 3 - Pikeville’s Isaac McNamee to Zac Lockhart for the touchdown.

No. 2 - Middlesboro’s Caden Grisby touchdown.

No. 1 - Corbin’s Seth Huff touchdown.

