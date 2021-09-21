Showers and storms remain possible as cold front draws closer

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many spots saw showers Monday, though the rainfall didn’t add up to much. That was just the first round of several that will finally usher in our fall front.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Showers look to remain more scattered this evening compared to the last two, but if you happen to get under one, you could get some brief heavy rain. Otherwise, we’ll stay mostly cloudy through the overnight and warm as well, with temperatures in the upper 60s.

As our leading edge of showers and storms approaches early Wednesday morning, we’ll see temperatures start to rise into the lower 70s. This will likely represent our high for the day as a line of showers with embedded thunderstorms works in during the morning hours. A couple could be on the strong side, with a few places in the far east under a one out of five Marginal Risk for severe weather, but we’re not expecting widespread severe weather or flooding at this time. As showers move through during the day, temperatures tumble as winds shift behind the front. We’ll be falling through the 60s in the afternoon. Perfect timing on the cooldown too, as Wednesday is the first day of fall

The last of the showers continue to work through as we head through Wednesday night, with slow clearing taking place. Valley fog will be abundant as cooler air takes hold with lows in the lower 50s for Wednesday night.

Fall is Finally Here!

We’ll wake up to a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday morning, slowly diminishing to a mostly sunny sky by the afternoon. Highs are back below average, with temperatures in the middle 60s...for afternoon highs! Overnight lows get chilly as well, as mostly clear skies and dry air drop us down into the middle to upper 40s!

The weather stays beautiful into the weekend with mostly sunny skies Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and high temperatures settling around 70°. We might see an extra cloud or two Saturday afternoon as a reinforcing shot of cool air works in. But highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s look to be the rule going forward. Absolutely perfect weather for this weekend’s football games and festivals...you just might have to grab a jacket Friday night!

