Police: Man arrested for assaulting officer, resisting arrest

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the Williamsburg Police Department say a man was arrested early Monday morning after a shoplifting call led to the assault of an officer.

Officers say the incident happened on south 10th Street after officers responded to a call about a shoplifter at a nearby gas station.

They say Kenneth R. McKiddy tried to run from officers before a brief scuffle in which McKiddy was accused of assaulting an officer.

Officers had to use their tasers and other means of force to arrest McKiddy.

He was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

