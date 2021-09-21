Advertisement

Police: Man arrested for assaulting officer, resisting arrest

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the Williamsburg Police Department say a man was arrested early Monday morning after a shoplifting call led to the assault of an officer.

Officers say the incident happened on south 10th Street after officers responded to a call about a shoplifter at a nearby gas station.

They say Kenneth R. McKiddy tried to run from officers before a brief scuffle in which McKiddy was accused of assaulting an officer.

Officers had to use their tasers and other means of force to arrest McKiddy.

He was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash was reported.
KSP: Two killed in crash in Bell County
Family and friends of Kristen Smith, who died earlier this year, gathered at the Floyd County...
‘I want answers’: Family and friends of Floyd County woman looking for answers following death
Darrick Young and Arnold Young reported missing in Whitley County
Police: Two men reported missing in Whitley County
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 briefing: some signs improve, others remain worrying
The 2021 Black Gold Festival in Hazard comes to a close

Latest News

WYMT morning forecaster Brandon Robinson remains in stable condition at Whitesburg ARH.
A health update on WYMT’s Brandon Robinson
Charleston City Councilman John Kennedy Bailey died in a car accident Wednesday night.
Charleston City Councilman dies in car accident
Third employee from Lee County, Ky. elementary school dies of COVID-19
Gov. Jim Justice stands firm on not mandating vaccines
Gov. Jim Justice stands firm on not mandating vaccines