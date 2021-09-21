More showers possible today, much cooler temperatures on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another good day to keep the rain gear on standby. Showers will be possible throughout the day, but big changes are on the way.

Today through Wednesday

Another soggy day is in store across the mountains. Passing showers will be possible throughout the day, so keep the rain gear handy. We stay under mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper-70s.

A mild, muggy evening is on tap. We stay mostly cloudy with low temperatures dipping down into the upper-60s. More showers will be possible as a cold front begins to approach from the east.

The first day of Fall is Wednesday, and our first Fall front is right on cue. The cold front will begin to sweep through the area during the morning hours. Ahead of the front, we will be watching for more showers and storms. A few storms could pack a punch with heavy rain and gusty winds, but we are not expecting widespread severe weather. The best chance for any strong storms looks to stay over the eastern half of our area where a Marginal Risk of severe weather (Level 1/5) is in place.

High temperatures will vary greatly between our far western counties and our far eastern counties. Temperatures will begin falling once the front passes your location, so places along and west of I-75 may reach their high temperature before the Sun even rises. Places in our Big Sandy counties may reach the low-to-mid-70s before the cold front sweeps through.

By Wednesday afternoon, the cold front will be exiting the mountains, and all of us will be down into the upper-50s to lower-60s.

A stiff breeze gusting up to 20 mph at times will make it feel even cooler throughout the day.

Behind the Front

We begin to dry out and clear out by Thursday as cooler, drier air settles into the mountains. We stay mostly sunny with high temperatures staying in the mid-60s. It will definitely feel more like Fall. Low temperatures will dip down into the mid-40s!

Another beautiful day is in store on Friday. We remain under mostly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching the lower-70s. A gorgeous evening will be on tap for our local high school football games. We stay dry under mostly clear skies. Temperatures may be on the chilly side as lows dip down into the upper-40s.

The Weekend

Another cold front takes aim on the mountains by Saturday. However, this front looks drier. The better chance for showers will be north of I-64, but the majority of us stay dry under partly cloudy skies. High temperatures stay in the lower-70s.

On Sunday, we can expect more sunshine and blue sky across the region. Highs reach the lower-70s with lows in the lower-50s.

Extended Forecast

The forecast looks to stay fairly quiet into Monday. We stay under mostly sunny skies with high temperatures topping out in the mid-to-upper-70s.

Our next chance for showers may come on Tuesday. Again, highs reach the mid-to-upper-70s with a few showers possible during the afternoon and evening.

Low temperatures on Monday and Tuesday look to bottom out in the mid-to-upper-50s.

