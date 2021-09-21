Letcher County Central High School has new spanish teacher from Spain through teacher exchange program

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County Central High School Spanish students are getting a new experience this year.

Ana Sanchis is a Spanish native who previously taught English in Spain. In August, she began her new journey teaching Spanish in the United States at LCCHS.

Sanchis is part of a program called ‘The Visiting Teacher of Spain,’ which is through the Department of Kentucky Education.

“This is like a dream for me to come to an American high school,” she said.

Sanchis added that teaching in the United States is different in a lot of ways but feels more comfortable because she is teaching her native language.

“I’m learning things about how they taught in Spain and then sharing with her how we do it here in the United States,” Scottie Billiter, LCCHS Principal and former Spanish teacher, said.

He also shared that not only does Sanchis have to adapt to the culture and teaching styles here, but she had to get established in the U.S. in many different ways. She was assigned a mentor teacher, had to find housing, buy a new car, and get a bank account all in the beginning weeks of school.

Billiter said Sanchis is adapting well and thinks having her in the school is beneficial for everyone.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.