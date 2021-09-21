KSP begins death investigation in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) is conducting a death investigation following an unidentified body being reported in the Phelps area of Pike County.

KSP responded to a call just after 9:00 Monday morning reporting a possible dead body.

Troopers found an unidentified body by an abandoned surface mining access road.

The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification.

The cause of death remains undetermined, and the case is still under investigation.

