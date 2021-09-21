Kentucky Football finalizes 2022 schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2022 Southeastern Conference schedule has been announced.

Sept. 3: Miami (OH)

Sept. 10: at Florida

Sept. 17: Youngstown State

Sept. 24: Northern Illinois

Oct. 1: at Ole Miss

Oct. 8: South Carolina

Oct. 15: Mississippi State

Oct. 22: BYE

Oct. 29: at Tennessee

Nov. 5: at Missouri

Nov. 12: Vanderbilt

Nov. 19: Georgia

Nov. 26: Louisville

