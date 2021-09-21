Kentucky Football finalizes 2022 schedule
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2022 Southeastern Conference schedule has been announced.
Sept. 3: Miami (OH)
Sept. 10: at Florida
Sept. 17: Youngstown State
Sept. 24: Northern Illinois
Oct. 1: at Ole Miss
Oct. 8: South Carolina
Oct. 15: Mississippi State
Oct. 22: BYE
Oct. 29: at Tennessee
Nov. 5: at Missouri
Nov. 12: Vanderbilt
Nov. 19: Georgia
Nov. 26: Louisville
