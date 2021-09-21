IRS announces a backlog of child tax credit payments

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some families in our region are still waiting on their child tax payments to arrive. Parents should have received the most recent check from the IRS last week for up to $300 per child.

For Shandi Masters, her payment arrived a week late in August, but as for September, she’s searching for answers.

“It’s nice for the government has done this, but it’s also frustrating when we depend on it, and it doesn’t show up,” Masters said. “We were part of the 15% that got messed up last month, and for some reason and it completely emptied our bank account. We got a check mailed to us. Our first one was a direct deposit, no problem then. This time, who knows what happened.”

Typically, the payment should arrive on the 15th of every month.

Michael Misiti, a certified public accountant, recommends people check the status of their payment using the IRS portal tool.

“They do have a portal for these specific child tax credit payments where you can log in, see how much money you’ve received so far and when your payment is estimated to arrive,” Misiti said.

The IRS released a statement that reads in part, “We are aware of instances where some individuals have not yet received their September payments, although they received payments in July and August. These individuals may not yet be able to receive a current status on the IRS.gov Update Portal. The IRS is currently looking into this situation, and we will share more information as soon as possible.”

